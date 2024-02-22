3 Olympic All-Around Gold Medalists Plan to Compete in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The athletes will be flipping, spinning, and balancing while keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Gymnastics are coming to Minnesota for the first time from June 27th through the 30th at Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the first time ever, we may get to see three Olympic all-around gold medalists competing at the same event. Suni Lee from the 2020 Games, Simone Biles from the 2016 Games, and Gabby Douglas from the 2012 Games have all announced they plan to try and qualify to compete.

That is not a typo, that has never happened before, it is unheard of. Gabby Douglas recently announced she is coming back she is competing in a meet this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky for the first time since she was on the floor in 2016 with the team.

John Roethlisberger will be a commentator for NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris. He says it's not a done deal yet with all three women still needed to qualify. He says it's actually tougher for women to make the U.S. team than it is to medal once they are on the team because there are so many quality athletes.

He says, on the men's side, the team is coming off a bronze finish and three individual medals at the most recent World Championships.

Roethlisberger is a former Golden Gopher gymnast and three time Olympian.

He says, given the number of top gymnasts that have come from Minnesota, it's surprising this is the first time we're hosting this event.

Everyone is like 'state of hockey this and that, blah blah blah' it's the state of gymnastics. It's an unbelievable state that's produced not just amazing gymnasts like Shane Wiskus, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum all former Olympians.

Roethlisberger, his sister, and his dad are all former Olympians as well.

Roethlisberger says watching gymnastics at this level in person will give you a whole new perspective on the athleticism involved.

A very limited number of tickets are still available. Single-session tickets are not being sold.

At the end of the competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team live at Target Center. Five women and five men will make the team.

The Paris Games are scheduled for July 26th through August 11th.

Besides the competition at Target Center, The Minneapolis Convention Center will be the site of the fan fest-type events that week.

