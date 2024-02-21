Sun Country Announces 2 New Routes From Minnesota

Photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country has announced two new destinations from the Twin Cities.

They say they'll be adding direct flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire starting on August 8th.

Also, flights to Monterey Regional Airport in California will launch on August 22nd.

Earlier this year the Minnesota-based airline announced direct flights to Austin and Atlanta which will begin next month.

Sun County has also extended its schedule through December 10th, so travelers can start booking fall trips including the popular long MEA break in October and Thanksgiving weekend.

Sun Country Airlines will operate 122 routes serving 108 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

