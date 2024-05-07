Bluey’s Big Play To Take The Minnesota Stage This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A popular animated show will be bringing its live-action play to Minnesota this fall. Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will take center stage at the Orpheum Theatre for five performances on September 28th and 29th.

Kids of all ages can see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they embark on their first live theater show featuring live actors, puppetry, and iconic sets based on an original new story by creator Joe Brumm.

The play also includes new music by composer Joff Bush. Bluey is a popular preschool animated show that follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to take everyday family life and turn it into an adventure.

Bluey has been nominated for a Peabody Award and won an International Emmy Kids Award. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday. Follow this link to get tickets.

