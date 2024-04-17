Star of “Renfield” To Sink His Teeth Into Minnesota

Star of &#8220;Renfield&#8221; To Sink His Teeth Into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A popular comedian is coming back to Minnesota by popular demand this year. Ben Schwartz will return to Minnesota, playing at the Orpheum Theatre on October 25th.

Schwartz is an actor, comedian, director, producer, and writer. He most recently starred in the movie "Renfield" with Nicolas Cage, has been in the Netflix series "Space Force" and is the voice of Sonic in both of the Sonic The Hedgehog movies.

He could be seen in the television show Parks and Recreation as the character Jean-Ralphio Saperstein as well and performed in Minnesota at the State Theatre last fall. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

