8 Photographers Picked For 6th Season of “It’s The People”

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Eight Minnesota artists have been chosen to have their photography displayed in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced its choices for the 6th year of the "It's The People" outdoor public photo display.

The portrait photographers whose work will be shown are Khadija Charif, Krizia, Kayla Hammel, Roosevelt Mansfield, Sofia Mifsud, James NapoliChristopher Selleck, and Tom Smouse. Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO Todd Duesing says the project shines a light on the artists who breathe life into the community, creating an atmosphere of vibrancy and warmth.

The photographers were picked for their exceptional artistry in portrait photography and their unique perspective to their work. The portraits will be displayed on large banners on building sides along Hennepin Avenue starting in August.

