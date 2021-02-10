Paramount, Hennepin Theatre Bring Virtual Valentine’s Concerts

ST. CLOUD -- Experience an up close and personal concert from the comfort of your home this Valentine's Day weekend.

The Paramount Center for the Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust are partnering to bring a virtual concert series featuring Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts for the Paramount. She says as theaters across the state remain dark, it's nice to still be able to bring these types of events to the community.

It's really fun to try some of these as we've never done virtual performances before. A great thing about these virtual events is people can chat and interact right along with the performance which is great.

Brickman has earned 22 number one albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles throughout his career.

Boulka says as part of their partnership, for every ticket sold a portion of the sales goes back to the Paramount.

For every ticket purchased, when you use the Paramount code which is lovestpac, the Paramount gets a portion of each ticket sale and we are excited about that.

Tickets are $50 and can be found on the Paramount website. Show times are Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app