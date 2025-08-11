Earth, Wind & Fire Bring R&B Magic To Waite Park [GALLERY]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was a perfect night to get knee deep into the funk in Waite Park on Sunday. Iconic 70s R&B band Earth, Wind and Fire energized the Ledge Amphitheater with their "Live in Concert" tour. The weather for the show was superb with mild temps, sunny skies, and just a light breeze. There was no opening act, and one wasn't needed for the lively concert. Earth, Wind, and Fire took the stage at 8:00 p.m. and lived up to their name, coming out on fire with their hit "Shining Star." The powerful horn section had the crowd on its feet and dancing from the get-go, and the band was really into the performance with their own dancing, horn movements, and overall groove.
The 12-piece band only has two original members still in it, Philip Bailey and Dr. Ralph Randolph Johnson, and the two founding fathers still brought a lot of soul to the show after 50 years. The group slowed it down about 45 minutes into the concert for some ballads and to talk to fans. At one point, they talked about how founding member Maurice White, who passed away in 2016, considered the song "That's The Way Of The World" to be the band's national anthem and then played it in tribute to him.
Earth, Wind, and Fire played almost all of their big hits and gave fans everything they wanted in a show and more. About the only number the group didn't play is Philip Bailey's hit song with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover." Next up at the Ledge is the 90s alternative rock band the Goo Goo Dolls on August 18th. Check out the photo gallery below from the Earth, Wind, and Fire concert.
Earth, Wind and Fire at the Ledge Amphitheater.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
