A new hair styling salon in Waite Park celebrates with a Grand Opening Celebration Saturday.

The new "Roots Hair Salon" is located at 227 1st Street South in Waite Park.

The Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, December 13th from 10 am to 2 pm.

Owner Emma Enstad says that's when the public will get a first look at the new salon space, meet the stylists and learn about salon services.

Emma Enstad, owner of Roots Hair Salon

"I picked the name Roots because this is where I grew up as a Sartell High School Alumni of 2021, I decided to keep growing in the town area of where I am rooted in," said Enstad.

"The salon’s concept embraces modern, elevated styling in a warm and welcoming space, and we’ve worked hard to create something truly special for both clients and stylists."

Enstad says in addition to refreshments, Sparks and Psalms LLC will be there as a pop up permanent jeweler. And there'll be grand opening promotions, as well.

Here's a look at the new Roots Hair Salon in Waite Park.

Roots Hair Salon

Roots Hair Salon

The front desk welcomes clients to the salon.

Roots Hair Salon

Individual styling stations are bathed in plenty of studio and natural light and surrounded by woodtones and neutrals.

If you go...

The Grand Opening Celebration runs from 10 am to 2 pm.