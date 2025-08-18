Waite Park Police are reporting a pair of burglaries. One was in the 800 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says an office had a window broken out. She says it didn't appear that much was missing or what was missing wasn't of significant value.

Burglary in Waite Park

A 2nd burglary in Waite Park took place at an apartment complex where a window was broken. Mages says a gaming console and shoes were taken.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.