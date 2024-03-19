4 Time Grammy Winner Coming To Minnesota This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A four-time Grammy-winning singer, and songwriter is coming to the Twin Cities. The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Lyle Lovett will play at the State Theatre in Minneapolis this summer.

Who will Lyle Lovett be on tour with?

Lovett will tour with his "Large Band" and perform songs from his extensive catalog. He burst onto the scene in 1986 with his self-titled debut album and has since recorded 14 LPs including his latest "12th of June."

What is Lyle Lovett Known for?

Lovett is known for his ability to combine elements of jazz, country, swing, and more into his distinctive style. The show will take place on Friday, July 19th with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office or online at hennepintheatretrust.org.

