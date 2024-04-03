America and &#8220;You Can Do Magic&#8221; At State Theatre In July

America and “You Can Do Magic” At State Theatre In July

Paul Kane, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An iconic classic rock band is bringing their 54th anniversary tour to Minnesota. The Grammy Award-winning group America's "Ride On Tour" will be hitting the stage at the State Theatre on July 18th.

Jack Kay, Getty Images
The band will play crowd favorites like "A Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," and "You Can Do Magic." The trio met as sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London and formed shortly after graduating.

David Livingston, Getty Images
They won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Evening Standard, Getty Images
