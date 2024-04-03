America and “You Can Do Magic” At State Theatre In July
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An iconic classic rock band is bringing their 54th anniversary tour to Minnesota. The Grammy Award-winning group America's "Ride On Tour" will be hitting the stage at the State Theatre on July 18th.
Get our free mobile app
The band will play crowd favorites like "A Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," and "You Can Do Magic." The trio met as sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London and formed shortly after graduating.
They won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker