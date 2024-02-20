2 Time Rock Hall Of Fame Inductee Coming To Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that legendary singer, musician, and photographer Graham Nash will be performing at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Friday, August 16th.
Graham Nash has been part of two historic bands, The Hollies from 1964 - 1968, and with Crosby, Stills, & Nash (& Young). He has been inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice, for CSN and as a solo artist. His 2013 autobiography, "Wild Tales" was a New York Times Best Seller, and his photography work has been shown in galleries and museums around the world.
His book, "A Life In Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash" came out in 2021, showcasing his photographic work. Nash released his most recent album of original music, "Now" last year. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.
