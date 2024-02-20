2 Time Rock Hall Of Fame Inductee Coming To Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that legendary singer, musician, and photographer Graham Nash will be performing at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on Friday, August 16th.

Get our free mobile app

The Hollies At EMI Evening Standard, Getty Images loading...

Graham Nash has been part of two historic bands, The Hollies from 1964 - 1968, and with Crosby, Stills, & Nash (& Young). He has been inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice, for CSN and as a solo artist. His 2013 autobiography, "Wild Tales" was a New York Times Best Seller, and his photography work has been shown in galleries and museums around the world.

MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Bob Dylan - Roaming Show Larry Busacca, Getty Images loading...

His book, "A Life In Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash" came out in 2021, showcasing his photographic work. Nash released his most recent album of original music, "Now" last year. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

2010 MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Neil Young - Roaming Inside Larry Busacca, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.