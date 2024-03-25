Award Winning Comedian Bringing New Show To State Theatre

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An award-winning comedian is making his return to Minnesota. The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Mike Birbiglia will bring his "Please Stop the Ride" show to the State Theatre in Minneapolis on October 20th.

Birbiglia is a comedian, actor, writer, and director who last played Minneapolis in 2022 with his "Live" show. He has had successful Broadway shows, and Netflix Comedy Specials, wrote, directed, and starred in the movies "Sleepwalk with Me" and "Don't Think Twice," and appeared in numerous other films and TV shows.

Birbiglia also hosts his podcast "Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out." Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday online at HennipinTheatreTrust.org or at the State Theatre Box Office.

