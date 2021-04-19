Paramount, Hennepin Theatre Trust Bring Another Virtual Concert

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust are teaming up again to bring you another one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience.

The Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1908s. The livestream event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This one night only event features the following Rock of Ages Alumni:

Tony Award Nominee CONSTANTINE MAROULIS

Tony Award Nominee LAURA BELL BUNDY

“Big Brother” & Stage Star FRANKIE GRANDE

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Star WILLAM

Emmy Award Nominee DOT-MARIE JONES

Actor & Comedian DAN FINNERTY

TV & Stage Star TOM LENK

Tony Award Nominee KERRY BUTLER

Broadway Star JAMES SNYDER

Stage & Screen Star JAMES CARPINELLO

“Twisted Sister” Frontman DEE SNIDER

West End Stage Star AMY LOUISE PEMBERTON

Broadway Star ANDRE WARD

Stage & Broadway Star AMY SPANGER

Broadway Star ADAM DANNHEISSER

Broadway Star MICHELE MAIS

ROA Hollywood’s CALLANDRA OLIVIA

ROA Hollywood’s REGINA LEVERT

Broadway Star MATT WOLPE

ROA Book Writer CHRIS D’ARIENZO

ROA Original Arrangements DAVE GIBBS

You can choose to watch the concert via live or on-demand for an additional 24 hours. This concert is available exclusively on the premium streaming platform, Stellar.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now on the Paramount Theatre website.