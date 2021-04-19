Paramount, Hennepin Theatre Trust Bring Another Virtual Concert
ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust are teaming up again to bring you another one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience.
Get our free mobile app
The Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1908s. The livestream event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
This one night only event features the following Rock of Ages Alumni:
- Tony Award Nominee CONSTANTINE MAROULIS
- Tony Award Nominee LAURA BELL BUNDY
- “Big Brother” & Stage Star FRANKIE GRANDE
- “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Star WILLAM
- Emmy Award Nominee DOT-MARIE JONES
- Actor & Comedian DAN FINNERTY
- TV & Stage Star TOM LENK
- Tony Award Nominee KERRY BUTLER
- Broadway Star JAMES SNYDER
- Stage & Screen Star JAMES CARPINELLO
- “Twisted Sister” Frontman DEE SNIDER
- West End Stage Star AMY LOUISE PEMBERTON
- Broadway Star JAMES SNYDER
- Broadway Star ANDRE WARD
- Stage & Broadway Star AMY SPANGER
- Broadway Star ADAM DANNHEISSER
- Broadway Star MICHELE MAIS
- ROA Hollywood’s CALLANDRA OLIVIA
- ROA Hollywood’s REGINA LEVERT
- Broadway Star MATT WOLPE
- ROA Book Writer CHRIS D’ARIENZO
- ROA Original Arrangements DAVE GIBBS
You can choose to watch the concert via live or on-demand for an additional 24 hours. This concert is available exclusively on the premium streaming platform, Stellar.
Tickets and VIP packages are available now on the Paramount Theatre website.
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.