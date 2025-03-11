Martha Redbone Bringing Authentic Musical Mix To Paramount

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An acclaimed folk singer and songwriter is coming to St. Cloud next week. Martha Redbone will wow the crowd at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 22nd.

Redbone is known for her unique blend of folk, Native American and blues music as well as her powerful vocals. Her music mixes together contemporary themes, traditional melodies, and personal narratives to make up her distinctive sound.

Redbone has toured across the country at festivals and famous venues like the Lincoln Center, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and the Smithsonian National Museum. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the Paramount box office and paramountarts.org.

