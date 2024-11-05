Grammy Award Winner To Amaze Fans At Paramount Next Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Grammy Award-winning country music singer is coming to St. Cloud next week. John Berry will bring his powerful voice to the Paramount Center for the Arts on November 14th at 7:30 p.m.
Berry's career spans over 30 years and he has 20 hit singles on the country charts with six top-five songs. Berry won the 1996 Grammy Award for his role in "Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1" and his hit "Your Love Amazes Me" was nominated for a Grammy.
His show at the Paramount will feature all his well-known songs plus other selections to showcase his incredible range. Tickets are on sale now at the Paramount Box Office.
