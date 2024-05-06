Renowned Pianist Bringing Holiday Show To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy-nominated pianist is returning to Minnesota. Jim Brickman will tickle the ivories at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on December 7th.
Brickman is bringing his celebration of Christmas show called "Comfort & Joy" to the historic venue. The performance features original holiday songs and seasonal favorites. Brickman is one of the top-selling solo pianists of our time with 32 top singles and 22 number-one albums, and he also hosts his own radio show.
He has collaborated with artists from various genres including Michael W. Smith, Jane Krakowski, and Lady A. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at hennepintheatretrust.org or the State Theatre Box Office.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams