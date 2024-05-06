Renowned Pianist Bringing Holiday Show To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy-nominated pianist is returning to Minnesota. Jim Brickman will tickle the ivories at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis on December 7th.

Brickman is bringing his celebration of Christmas show called "Comfort & Joy" to the historic venue. The performance features original holiday songs and seasonal favorites. Brickman is one of the top-selling solo pianists of our time with 32 top singles and 22 number-one albums, and he also hosts his own radio show.

He has collaborated with artists from various genres including Michael W. Smith, Jane Krakowski, and Lady A. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at hennepintheatretrust.org or the State Theatre Box Office.

