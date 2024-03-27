High School Theater Showcase Returns To Minnesota This Summer
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota's largest high school theater celebration is returning to the State Theatre this summer. The two-night "Spotlight Showcase" features live performances and shows off the talent of high school theater students involved in the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program.
Over 1,600 students from across the state participated in Spotlight this year. Each year the Spotlight Education program helps almost 8,000 high school students in more than 100 schools build knowledge and an appreciation of theater through workshops and production assessments.
Students will take the stage on June 10th and 11th at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale on Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office and online at hennepintheatretrust.org
