High School Sports Results Friday, April 26

High School Sports Results Friday, April 26

Valentin Muller on Unsplash

Because of the rainy weather, many high school games were either postponed or canceled on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Minnewaska vs. New London-Spicer - postponed

Little Falls vs. Milaca - canceled

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Pierz - postponed

Holy Family vs. Dassel Cokato - postponed

Becker vs. Rockford - postponed

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Albany vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - postponed

Dassel-Cokato vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg - canceled

Big Lake vs. Delano - postponed

St. Cloud 5, Moorhead 6

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' First Round Picks - Year By Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

 

Filed Under: high school baseball scores, St. Cloud area high school sports scores, st. cloud crush softball
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON