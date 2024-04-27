High School Sports Results Friday, April 26
Because of the rainy weather, many high school games were either postponed or canceled on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Minnewaska vs. New London-Spicer - postponed
Little Falls vs. Milaca - canceled
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Pierz - postponed
Holy Family vs. Dassel Cokato - postponed
Becker vs. Rockford - postponed
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Albany vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - postponed
Dassel-Cokato vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg - canceled
Big Lake vs. Delano - postponed
St. Cloud 5, Moorhead 6
