High School Sports Results Friday, May 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Albany 2: Nolan Bigauette drove in the lone run for Cathedral.

Fergus Falls 7, Little Falls 13

Little Falls 13, Detroit Lakes 2

Watertown-Mayer 6, Annandale 1

Rocori 9, Brainerd 1: Max Fredin led the Spartans with 3 RBI, and Kaden Rausch had 2 RBI.

Maple Lake 4, Royalton 2

Big Lake 22, Aitkin 10

Foley 29, Osakis 3

Willmar 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Champlin Park 8

Providence Academy 16, Dassel-Cokato 6

Holdingford 6, Kimball 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Royalton, Browerville - CANCELLED

Royalton 2, Maple Lake 0

Foley 4, Pequot Lakes 7

Kimball 11, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3

Kimball 23, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

Annandale 4, Dassel-Cokato 6

Bemidji 0, Sartell-St. Stephen 7

St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Albany 0: Ella Voit tossed the complete game for Cathedral only giving up 4 hits, no runs or walks, and 7 strikeouts. Cathedral went a perfect 5-0 on the week..

Little Falls 2, Pierz 3

LIttle Falls 15, Pierz 14

Monticello 5, Big Lake 4

Becker 10, Zimmerman 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:

Alexandria 5, Foley - 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, Alexandria def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 6-2 , 6-4

No. 2 - Cole Haabala, Alexandria def. Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, Alexandria def. Weston Harris, Foley, 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 - Niklas Cook, Alexandria def. Colton Stangler, Foley, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1 - Landon Harris & Jack Erkens, Foley def. Charlie Johnston & Lucas Fernholz, Alexandria 7-6 (3), 6-2

No. 2 - Jack Worm & Lane Stangler, Foley def. Nathan Cook & Bennett Teaser, Alexandria 7-5, 6-4

No. 3 - Donovan Rousu, & Scott Hrubes, Alexandria def. Jackson Gothman & Cole Rueckert, Foley, 6-4, 6-4

