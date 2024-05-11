High School Sports Results Friday, May 10
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Albany 2: Nolan Bigauette drove in the lone run for Cathedral.
Fergus Falls 7, Little Falls 13
Little Falls 13, Detroit Lakes 2
Watertown-Mayer 6, Annandale 1
Rocori 9, Brainerd 1: Max Fredin led the Spartans with 3 RBI, and Kaden Rausch had 2 RBI.
Maple Lake 4, Royalton 2
Big Lake 22, Aitkin 10
Foley 29, Osakis 3
Willmar 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Champlin Park 8
Providence Academy 16, Dassel-Cokato 6
Holdingford 6, Kimball 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Royalton, Browerville - CANCELLED
Royalton 2, Maple Lake 0
Foley 4, Pequot Lakes 7
Kimball 11, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3
Kimball 23, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Annandale 4, Dassel-Cokato 6
Bemidji 0, Sartell-St. Stephen 7
St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Albany 0: Ella Voit tossed the complete game for Cathedral only giving up 4 hits, no runs or walks, and 7 strikeouts. Cathedral went a perfect 5-0 on the week..
Little Falls 2, Pierz 3
LIttle Falls 15, Pierz 14
Monticello 5, Big Lake 4
Becker 10, Zimmerman 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS:
Alexandria 5, Foley - 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Owen Gilbertson, Alexandria def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 6-2 , 6-4
No. 2 - Cole Haabala, Alexandria def. Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 - Owen Godfrey, Alexandria def. Weston Harris, Foley, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 - Niklas Cook, Alexandria def. Colton Stangler, Foley, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
No. 1 - Landon Harris & Jack Erkens, Foley def. Charlie Johnston & Lucas Fernholz, Alexandria 7-6 (3), 6-2
No. 2 - Jack Worm & Lane Stangler, Foley def. Nathan Cook & Bennett Teaser, Alexandria 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 - Donovan Rousu, & Scott Hrubes, Alexandria def. Jackson Gothman & Cole Rueckert, Foley, 6-4, 6-4
