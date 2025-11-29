Prep Sports Scores &#8211; Friday, November 28th

Prep Sports Scores – Friday, November 28th

Markus Spiske on Unsplash

It was a light day for high school sports in the St. Cloud area on Friday, with the holiday weekend, but there were a few boys' hockey games.  Sauk Rapids-Rice took on Monticello and made a huge comeback in the third period to earn a tie.

The Storm was down 4-1 going into the third period when they went on a scoring surge. Elijah Fitch got the comeback started by scoring in the first minute of the 3rd period to cut the lead to 4-2.  Jack Sager got the goal back for the Moose a few minutes later to make it 5-2. Then six minutes later, Bryden Prelvitz cut the lead back to 2 goals with his score, and the game was 5-3.  Prelvitz scored again later to cut the lead to 5-4, and Dominic Stucke tied the game with just over 4 minutes left, and the game finished in a tie.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Monticello 5

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
(Elijah Van Heel and Brandan White scored for the Crusaders).

Pine City 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

 

Filed Under: St. Cloud area high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON