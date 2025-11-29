Prep Sports Scores – Friday, November 28th

It was a light day for high school sports in the St. Cloud area on Friday, with the holiday weekend, but there were a few boys' hockey games. Sauk Rapids-Rice took on Monticello and made a huge comeback in the third period to earn a tie.

The Storm was down 4-1 going into the third period when they went on a scoring surge. Elijah Fitch got the comeback started by scoring in the first minute of the 3rd period to cut the lead to 4-2. Jack Sager got the goal back for the Moose a few minutes later to make it 5-2. Then six minutes later, Bryden Prelvitz cut the lead back to 2 goals with his score, and the game was 5-3. Prelvitz scored again later to cut the lead to 5-4, and Dominic Stucke tied the game with just over 4 minutes left, and the game finished in a tie.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Monticello 5

Hibbing-Chisholm 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

(Elijah Van Heel and Brandan White scored for the Crusaders).

Pine City 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

