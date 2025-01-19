High School Sports Results Saturday, January 18th
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Minneapolis North 84, St. Cloud Tech 82
Little Falls 36, Willmar 51
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti 42, Sartell 67
Little Falls 47, Willmar 50
BOYS' HOCKEY
Little Falls 4, Crookston 1: Joey Welinski, Kyler Schmidgall, Beau Majerle, and Griffin Kosek scored for the Flyers.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
St. Cloud Crush 10, Detriot Lakes 0: Liz Bell led the Crush with two goals.
River Lakes 0, Warroad 2
Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Roseau 5: Brianna Finnegan had the only goal for the Flying Warriors.
New Prague 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 8: Lydia Schultz and Gabby Robertson had two goals apiece for Litchfield.
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 4, International Falls 1
