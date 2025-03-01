High School Sports Scores Friday, February 28th
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Sauk Centre 62, Melrose 46
Osakis 76, Royalton 55
Dassel-Cokato 84, Providence Academy 77
Becker 58, Annandale 66
Kimball 84, St. John's Prep 59
Sartell 54, St. Cloud Apollo 73
Foley 76, Little Falls 56
Milaca 36, Albany 84
St. Cloud Tech 71, Alexandria 109
Legacy Christian 75, Big Lake 71
Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 80
ROCORI 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 83
