High School Sports Scores Friday, February 28th

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Sauk Centre 62, Melrose 46

Osakis 76, Royalton 55

Dassel-Cokato 84, Providence Academy 77

Becker 58, Annandale 66

Kimball 84, St. John's Prep 59

Sartell 54, St. Cloud Apollo 73

Foley 76, Little Falls 56

Milaca 36, Albany 84

St. Cloud Tech 71, Alexandria 109

Legacy Christian 75, Big Lake 71

Pierz 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 80

ROCORI 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 83

