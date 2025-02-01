High School Sports Results Friday, January 31st

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Moorhead 68, St. Cloud Crush 42

North Branch 30, Becker 63

Andersyn Changamire had 19 points and Adele Changamire had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Dassel-Cokato 81, Litchfield 46

West Central 70, Melrose 34

Sauk Centre 48, Minnewaska 51

St. Cloud Cathedral 40, Albany 44

Maddie Schroder led the Crusaders with 10 points.

Annandale 47, New London Spicer 53

Julia Bishop led the Cardinals with 33 points and Ava Carlson led New London with 20 points.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

St. John's Prep 58, Swanville 66

The Johnnies were led in scoring by Chris Lu with 18 points, and Tom Wang and Breck Richter each reached double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Annandale 74, New London-Spicer 53

North Branch 36, Becker 80

Nathan Weiss had 17 points and Bryce Paumen had 16 points to pace the Bulldogs.

Litchfield 81, Dassel-Cokato 64

Maple Lake 43, Holdingford 92

Royalton 52, Kimball 67

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59, Paynesville 71

Sauk Rapids-Rice 88, Alexandria 101

Princeton 74, Big Lake 69

St. Cloud Tech 46, Brainerd 60

St. Cloud Apollo 92, Detriot Lakes 93

Albany 86, Foley 33

Jack Abfalker led Foley with 15 points. Sam Hondl had 20 points and Zeke Austin had 18 points to lead the Huskies.

Pequot Lakes 60, Little Falls 50

Fergus Falls 75, ROCORI 61

Sartell 63, Willmar 59

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokao 4

BOYS' HOCKEY

Becker-Big Lake 4, Windom 2

Gunnar Hanson had 2 goals for the Bulldogs.

Mora-Milaca 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 4

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chisago Lakes 6

Bryden Prelvitz led the Storm with 2 goals.

Luverne 2, Little Falls 4

Ryan Oothoudt had 2 goals for the Flyers.

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1, River Lakes 9

Parker Welz and Blake Schult each had 2 goals for the Stars.

Duluth-Denfield 2, Sartell 3 (OT)

Devin Jacobs had the game-winner for the Sabres.

St. Cloud Cathedral 11, East Grand Forks 5

Jaeger Wood had 4 goals for the Crusaders.

