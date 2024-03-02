High School Sports Results Friday, March 1
STATE BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING PRELIMINARIES:
CLASS A
200 Yard IM: Charlie Bobick - St. Cloud Apollo - 1:58:25
100 Yard Butterfly: Hunter Jokinen - St. Cloud Apollo - 53:34
100 Yard Freestyle: Cade Jacobson - St. Cloud Apollo - 49:71
200 Yard Freestyle Relay - St. Cloud Apollo - 1:28:70
100 Yard Breaststroke - Charlie Bobick - 59:45
400 Yard Freestyle Relay - St. Cloud Apollo - 3:19:06
CLASS AA:
200 Yard Medley Relay: Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 1:38:67 (Heat 1), Sauk Rapids-Rice - 1:35:99 (Heat 2)
200 Yard Freestyle: Truett Carlson - Sartell-St. Stephen - 1:45:27, Micah Davis - Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 1:38:79 (Automatic All American Record time)
200 Yard IM: Cash Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 1:50:23
50 Yard Freestyle: George Larson - Sartell-St.Stephen - 22:10
1 Meter (Diving): Hayden Zabinski - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 287:00
100 Yard Butterfly: Micah Davis - Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker - 48:25 (Automatic All American Record time)
100 Yard Freestyle: Jackson Hovda - Sartell-St. Stephen - 48:19
500 Yard Freestyle: Truett Carlson - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4:45:14
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sartell-St. Stephen - 1:26:85
100 Yard Backstroke: Garret Broman - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 51:83, Hayden Lenarz - Sartell-St. Stephen - 53:89
100 Yard Breaststroke: Evan Scapanski - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 59:81, Cash Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 56:42
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sauk Rapids-Rice - 3:14:20 (Heat 1), Sartell-St. Stephen - 3:12:45 (Heat 2)
STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT:
TEAMS - CLASS AA
Little Falls fell to Watertown-Mayer in round 2, Becker tied Totino-Grace in the 3rd place match 30-30 and then lost on the tiebreaker to finish in 4th.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Dassel-Cokato 75, Maple Lake 32
Watertown-Mayer 44, Annandale 68: Nick Walter had 17 points to lead Annandale.
Foley 48, Albany 68
Brainerd 93, St. Cloud Tech 81
Mora 68, St. Cloud Cathedral 80
Sartell 65, St. Cloud Apollo 56
Rocori 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 82
Pequot Lakes 67, Little Falls 59
Royalton 51, Osakis 53
Spectrum 74, Kimball 57
