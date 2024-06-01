High School Sports Results Friday, May 31
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Upsala 1, New York Mills 10 (Class 1A, Section 6 elimination round)
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
New London-Spicer 10, Minnewaska 4
Border West 1, Upsala-Swanville 5 (Class 1A, Section 6, Sub-section semi-final)
Get our free mobile app
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5, Upsala-Swanville 0 (Class 1A, Section 6, Sub Section championship).
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty