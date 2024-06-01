High School Sports Results Friday, May 31

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Upsala 1, New York Mills 10 (Class 1A, Section 6 elimination round)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

New London-Spicer 10, Minnewaska 4

Border West 1, Upsala-Swanville 5 (Class 1A, Section 6, Sub-section semi-final)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5, Upsala-Swanville 0 (Class 1A, Section 6, Sub Section championship).

