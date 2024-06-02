High School Sports Results Saturday, June 1

Dave Overlund

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Minnewaska 7, Paynesville 4 (Class 2A, Section 3 elimination bracket).

Becker 0, Totino Grace 1 (Class 3A, Section 5 semi-final).

New London-Spicer 2, Windom 3 (Class 2A, Section 3 quarterfinal).

Big Lake 4, St. Francis 3 (Class 3A, Section 5 elimination bracket).

