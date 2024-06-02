High School Sports Results Saturday, June 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Minnewaska 7, Paynesville 4 (Class 2A, Section 3 elimination bracket).
Becker 0, Totino Grace 1 (Class 3A, Section 5 semi-final).
Get our free mobile app
New London-Spicer 2, Windom 3 (Class 2A, Section 3 quarterfinal).
Big Lake 4, St. Francis 3 (Class 3A, Section 5 elimination bracket).
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures
Ghost Towns of Benton County