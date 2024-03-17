Albany Edged Out At State & High School Sports Results Sat. 3/16

GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT:

Providence Academy 81, Albany 78 (2-A Championship): For the second year in a row Providence Academy got the better of Albany in the Girls' High School Basketball State Championship game. Albany got off to a hot start and held a 55-44 lead at halftime. Providence made some defensive adjustments at half and shut down the Huskies shooting in the 2nd half out scoring Albany 37-23 to end up edging out the Huskies. Providence beat Albany in the 2023 state championship game 74-60. Alyssa Sand led the Huskies with a double-double of 29 points and 17 rebounds, Kylan Gerads had a double-double as well with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Savanna Pelzer had 13 points and 5 assists.

Mayer Lutheran 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39 (1-A Consolation Final)

Underwood 49, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66 (1-A 3rd Place)

Crosby-Ironton 86, Minnehaha Academy 104 (2-A 3rd Place)

Goodhue 70, Mountain Iron-Buhl 65 (1-A Championship)

Stewartville 55, Alexandria 69 (3-A 3rd Place): Hadley Thul led Alexandria with 24 points, and MaCee Linow and Allie Haabala had 17 points each.

Maple Grove 54, St. Michael-Albertville 72 (4-A 3rd Place)

Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, DeLaSalle 58 (3-A Championship)

Hopkins 56, Minnetonka 64 (4-A Championship)

