UPDATE: Two Found dead in Princeton House Explosion

WJON

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the state fire marshal are investigating a fatal house explosion in Princeton Tuesday morning.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Aaron Evenson says they received multiple 911 calls just before 4:00 a.m. of a possible explosion in the 8200 block of 85th Avenue.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find a single-family home that appeared to have exploded with a large debris field that was partially on fire.

A search of the debris field turned up two victims, 60-year-old Royce Kreger Jr. and his wife, 61-year-old Katherine Kreger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office says a family dog was also found dead in the debris.

The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

