Sheriff: Gas Leak in Mille Lacs County Resolved

MILACA -- A gas leak in Mille Lacs County has been resolved.

The Sheriff says gas service is restored and everyone can return to their homes on Mille Lacs Island Resort.

Wednesday morning an alert message intended to go out only to the people near the gas leak was accidentally sent to residents of several counties by way of the EAS system.

The Sheriff's office apologized for any inconvenience regarding the alert which inadvertently went out further than intended.

There was a main gas line that has been cut on Highway 27 just east of the main entrance of the Mille Lacs Island Resort on Highway 27. They were asking everyone at the time who was on Mille Lacs Island Resort to go to the Community building which is located just north of the main offices at Mille Lacs Island Resort. Isle Fire Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Deputies were also going door to door to ensure everyone was notified and kept safe.

