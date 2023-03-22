Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

*** UPDATED - 1:15 3-22-23

MILLE LACS (WJON News) - A person of interest is in custody after highway workers found human remains in a tote along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake Tuesday.

According to the Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office, highway workers found the remains at about 1:45 Tuesday afternoon along Twilight Road East of the Grand Casino.

Multiple search warrants were executed by the Sheriff's Office at a trailer in North Kathio Township and an apartment in Isle, Mn. 21-year-old Bradley Allen Weyaus of Isle was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants that are not related to this case.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton issued a statement through the office's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Watch that video by clicking here.

Officials stress there is a connection between the victim and Weyaus, and this was not a random act of violence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are involved in the investigation and more details are expected later Wednesday.

