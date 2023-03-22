Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

Think Stock

*** UPDATED - 1:15 3-22-23

MILLE LACS (WJON News) - A person of interest is in custody after highway workers found human remains in a tote along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office, highway workers found the remains at about 1:45 Tuesday afternoon along Twilight Road East of the Grand Casino.

Multiple search warrants were executed by the Sheriff's Office at a trailer in North Kathio Township and an apartment in Isle, Mn. 21-year-old Bradley Allen Weyaus of Isle was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants that are not related to this case.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton issued a statement through the office's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Watch that video by clicking here. 

Officials stress there is a connection between the victim and Weyaus, and this was not a random act of violence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are involved in the investigation and more details are expected later Wednesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON