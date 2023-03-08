Monticello 2023 Crime Report Released
MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 11,065 calls for service in Monticello last year.
The city has been contracting with the Sheriff’s Office since the early 1970s, providing 52 hours a day of law enforcement city-wide.
According to the annual report submitted to city officials, of the over 700 significant crime calls last year:
- 284 involved theft
- 98 calls for drugs
- 98 calls for fraud
- 75 calls for assault
- 61 calls for criminal property damage.
The 2023 significant quality of life calls include:
- 1240 medical calls
- 912 civil complaints
- 553 suspicious activity calls
- 481 alarm calls
In the traffic control category:
- 3,147 traffic stops
- 371 motor vehicle accidents
- 239 traffic complaint calls
In 2023, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office will increase coverage hours in Monticello to 60 hours a day.
