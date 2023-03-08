Monticello 2023 Crime Report Released

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 11,065 calls for service in Monticello last year.

The city has been contracting with the Sheriff’s Office since the early 1970s, providing 52 hours a day of law enforcement city-wide.

According to the annual report submitted to city officials, of the over 700 significant crime calls last year:

284 involved theft

98 calls for drugs

98 calls for fraud

75 calls for assault

61 calls for criminal property damage.

The 2023 significant quality of life calls include:

1240 medical calls

912 civil complaints

553 suspicious activity calls

481 alarm calls

In the traffic control category:

3,147 traffic stops

371 motor vehicle accidents

239 traffic complaint calls

In 2023, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office will increase coverage hours in Monticello to 60 hours a day.

