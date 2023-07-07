Ambulance and SUV Collide While Crew Transports Patient
BUFFALO (WJON News) – A two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance Thursday evening led to injuries for those involved.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eaken Avenue Northeast and Wright County Road 34 in Buffalo Township.
Authorities say an Allina ambulance was transporting a patient from an earlier car crash when it collided with an SUV in the intersection.
The ambulance was westbound on County Road 34 without emergency lights on and driving at the posted speed limit when the sheriff’s office says the other vehicle pulled out in front of them.
The ambulance crew and their patient suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV and their adult passenger were brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
