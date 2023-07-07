Ambulance and SUV Collide While Crew Transports Patient

BUFFALO (WJON News) – A two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance Thursday evening led to injuries for those involved.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eaken Avenue Northeast and Wright County Road 34 in Buffalo Township.

Authorities say an Allina ambulance was transporting a patient from an earlier car crash when it collided with an SUV in the intersection.

The ambulance was westbound on County Road 34 without emergency lights on and driving at the posted speed limit when the sheriff’s office says the other vehicle pulled out in front of them.

Get our free mobile app

The ambulance crew and their patient suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV and their adult passenger were brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor