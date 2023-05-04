House Explodes in Otsego Thursday Morning

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a house explosion in Otsego Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the 17000 block of 53rd Street Northeast at around 8:30 a.m. The caller reported hearing an explosion at that location.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says no one was home at the time and the incident remains active.

The sheriff's office has shut down several roads in the immediate area and is asking everyone to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

