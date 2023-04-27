Briggs Chain of Lakes Gets Grant for Phosphorous Study

PALMER (WJON News) -- The Briggs Lake Chain Association will use a grant worth more than $55,000 to help with a phosphorous problem in the sediment of the chain of lakes.

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has awarded more than $1-million in the latest round of Clean Water Fund grants to seven different watersheds.

The Upper Briggs Chain Lakes project is a diagnostic and feasibility study to determine the amount of phosphorous released from the bottom sediments.

The move is the first step in efforts to reduce how much internal phosphorous is released from the lake and the subsequent improvement in water quality in the lake as well as downstream.

