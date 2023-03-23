Site Prep Begins Tuesday on Highway 169 Project in Elk River

MnDOT

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Workers will be starting year two of a three-year road construction project on Highway 169 in Elk River.

Starting Tuesday, workers will prepare the work zone by installing noise wall panels, removing snow, mobilizing equipment, and building temporary bypass lanes.

Starting in mid-April, and once the work zone is set, motorists and residents will see the busiest construction season of the three-year project. More than 125 workers on multiple crews will be responsible for completing 45% of the work this season.

Highway 169 between 197th Avenue and Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting in mid-April. Traffic will be routed onto the southbound side as crews build the northbound lanes and bridges.

Access to businesses and homes along Highway 169 will be maintained, although access points may change.

 

 

