Lane Closures Planned on I-94 in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fall roadwork on Interstate 94 in Stearns County will cause some traffic slowdowns starting next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the work will start on Tuesday, September 5th, and will continue into early October.

Crews will be resurfacing the road between Highway 238 in Albany and St. John's Road in Collegeville. It will require single-lane closures until late October.

Work will take place on weekdays from sunrise to sunset and will also include access ramps at various interchanges between St. John's Road and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre.

As part of this project, crews are also updating the westbound I-94 bridge over eastbound County Road 75 near Collegeville. That project is scheduled to be completed in early October.

