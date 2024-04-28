Walk Aims To Put People With MS At Center Of Support

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --- Hundreds turned out on Sunday to take the next step in helping to find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Walk MS St. Cloud was held at Apollo High School to raise money and show support to those with MS or who have a family member suffering from MS.

National MS Society Upper Midwest Chapter President Kathleen O'Donnell says the walk is an important fundraiser but also helps to build relationships:

"And this is one of those really strong community-building events people who either live with MS themselves or love or care for someone who lives with MS, they come here, they celebrate community together, they express their support for people who live with MS and then they walk."

O'Donnell says they had individuals and teams walk to raise money, as well as sponsors, and their goal is to raise over $45,000 at the walk. The Upper Midwest Chapter has 8 walks scheduled for this year with a one-million-dollar chapter goal.

She says the event is designed to celebrate those who are at the center of everything they do, people living with MS. There was an inspirational ceremony before the walk, and people could choose from either a 1K or 3K walk.

