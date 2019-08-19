Central Minnesota Bike Team Raising Money for MS

ST. CLOUD -- A local group of bike riders is working to raise money in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Last month the 10 person team known as No MS’ing Around took a five-day trek around the state in the Bike MS: 2019 Ride Across Minnesota.

The 30th annual ride started and ended in Willmar and looped through Montevideo, Ortonville, and Benson.

Team Captain Kathy Woods has been doing the ride for 14 years, first in 2001 and now every year since 2007. She says the current team got started nine years ago, ranges in age from 20s to 60s, and has become like a little family.

The camaraderie of the group is extremely supportive. If somebody came up behind you and saw that you might be struggling a little bit, they would be the first person to say 'Hey you got this! Let's keep going.' Or they'll bike with you for a while or whatever. It's just a cool group of people.

Each of the 50 states holds their own bike ride every year, and so far over $1.3 billion dollars has been raised for research and assistance for people with MS. This year over 600 riders on 56 teams as well as many individual riders participated in the Minnesota ride.

Woods says that while she may have gotten started simply because she loves riding, it’s the cause that keeps her coming back every year.

You know you hear of more and more people that are being diagnosed with it, and it's almost like cancer - you know somebody. It's like any invisible disease, I mean the person you're talking to might look outright perfect and be in control, but behind closed doors, they may not be able to move very well.

The team has already raised just over $27,000 toward their goal of $30,000. They are currently in third place among teams registered in the fundraiser which runs through Tuesday.

All of the money goes to the National MS Society Upper Midwest Chapter to help people right here in Minnesota. To learn more, check out the links below.

Team No MS'ing Around:

Lynn Barton, Alexandria

Karla Brummond, Alexandria

Rochelle Wallberg, Alexandria

Heidi Hilzendeger, Bismark

Karen Meyman, Inver Grove Heights

Emmy Hensel, Oak Grove

Nikki Lohse, Ottertail

Betty Lou Eichens, Park Rapids

Kathy Sauer, St. Cloud

Kathy Woods, St. Cloud