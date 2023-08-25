Waite Park Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man charged in a big fentanyl bust in Waite Park last winter has been sentenced for his role in the crime.

Twenty-nine-year-old Allen Pickett Jr. was given a prison term of eight years and nine months after pleading guilty to 1st-degree drug sales. He gets credit for having already served 204 days in the county jail.

Another man charged in the case, 28-year-old Gregory Thorn, was extradited back to Illinois on an active armed robbery warrant. An underage boy was also arrested on an active warrant.

In January, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park. Using a search warrant, officers searched the home and arrested the three.

Pressed fentanyl pills, commonly called M-Box 30 Pills, have been linked to 19 overdose deaths in St. Cloud in 2022.

