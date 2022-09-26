Highway 23 North Gap Detour Continues Until November

RICHMOND -- It will be just over a month before traffic gets back to normal on Highway 23 between Richmond and Paynesville.

Get our free mobile app

The Highway 23 North Gap project continues to force drivers to detour around the work zone this fall. However, on November 3rd, work will pause for the winter and the road will reopen.

Come spring 2023, the road will close again for completion of the project.

The project covers nine miles of Highway 23 between County Road 33 in Paynesville and County Road 12 in Richmond. It is being expanded to four lanes of traffic as part of the Corridors of Commerce construction program.

Construction will take place again from May 2023 to November 2023 prompting another detour.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.