Highway 169 in Elk River is Opening to Traffic

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Good news for motorists in Elk River as Highway 169 is reopening on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all freeway lanes will be opening from Main Street to 197th Avenue.

Also opening is the interchange at Jackson and 193rd Avenue including the ramps to northbound and southbound Highway 169.

Temporary accesses used for local traffic during construction will be removed.

And, while the School Street ramps will open, the bridge over Highway 169 will remain closed for a few additional weeks.

There may be periodic lane closures during off-peak hours to wrap up some work before the ground freezes.

