Stearns County Jury Acquits Man of Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of four suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a woman in south St. Cloud in 2021 has been acquitted of the charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kenneth Carter has been acquitted on charges of 1st-degree and 2nd-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Keisa Lange.

Thirty-seven-year-old Alicia Lewis pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding an offender after the fact in February 2022.

Two other defendants 25-year-old Deantae Davis and 35-year-old Angela Jones are charged with two counts of 1st-degree premeditated murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder.

Get our free mobile app

Jones is also charged with murder in the shooting death of Janessa Harris. Those cases are still working their way through the court system.

According to court documents, a Stearns County jury acquitted Carter on the charges Thursday.

Lange was found at the end of Cooper Avenue South in June 2021. She had been shot multiple times.

A grand jury indicted the defendants on the 1st-degree premeditated murder charge in July 2021.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.