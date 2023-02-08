MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named.
The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry".
The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers central Minnesota is named "Better Call Salt".
The other winning names are "Blizzo", "Clearopathra", "Han Snowlo", "Blader Tot Hotdish", "Scoop! There It Is", and "Sleetwood Mac".
One named snowplow will represent each of MnDOT's eight districts.
