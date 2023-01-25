MnDOT Opens Voting for the Name a Snowplow Contest

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Once again it's time to vote for your favorite snowplow names.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has opened the voting to find the top eight plow names. One plow will be named in each of MnDOT's eight districts.

MnDOT will announce the winners and where they'll be located in early February.

More than 10,400 snowplow names were submitted to MnDOT in December. Staff selected 60 finalists to choose from.

Some of the names include Camp Scoopy, SKOL Plow, Han Snowlo, and Mary Tyler More Snow.

Voting is open until Friday, February 3rd. You'll be able to vote once and choose your favorite eight names.

This is the 3rd year of MnDOT's Name a Snowplow contest.

