MnDOT Holding Open House on Hwy 23 Intersection Improvement

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Residents of Rockville and surrounding community members are invited to an open house on Tuesday to learn more about a future construction project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be improving access and safety on Highway 23 and Stearns County Road 8. Crews will build a J-turn at that intersection to help reduce T-bone crashes.

The project isn't scheduled to begin until 2027, but MnDOT wants to give users of that intersection a chance to see the project design, visit with project staff, and ask questions.

It's an open house, drop-in style meeting to help accommodate different schedules.

The meeting will be at Rockville City Hall on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures