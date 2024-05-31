MnDOT Seeking Feedback on Six Central MN Intersections

BAXTER (WJON News) -- State transportation officials want feedback on a number of Central Minnesota intersections so they've opened up an online survey.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has identified six intersections, four in Crow Wing County and one each in Benton and Wright Counties.

There are surveys for Highway 55 at Wright County Road 6 east of Annandale and Highway 95 at Benton County Road 7 north of Santiago.

The four Crow Wing County intersections being studied are Highway 6 at County Road 11, Highway 6 at County Road 30 north of Crosby, Highway 210 at County Road 12, and Highway 210 at Highway 6 in the Deerwood area.

MnDOT will use the survey results to identify existing conditions and help develop potential future improvements.

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures