Minnesota Just Added 300 Speed Feedback Signs to Rural Highways Statewide
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Transportation and traffic safety officials want Minnesota drivers to slow down.
MnDOT and its partners throughout the state have installed more than 300 new Vehicle Speed Feedback Signs along rural highways that detect and display speeds as drivers approach small towns or reduced speed zones.
Safety officials say speed is one of the leading causes of death and serious injuries on Minnesota roads, and the digital speed signs are just one tool MnDOT uses to improve highway safety.
MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says, "Slowing down saves lives. It's that simple."
Safety officials say the preliminary 2025 data shows there were 388 speed-related serious injuries and 102 speed-related fatalities in Minnesota, and approximately 65% of speed-related deaths had at least one driver going 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.
Como Park Zoo
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Come with us as we visit Darwin, Minnesota in pictures
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images