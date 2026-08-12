ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Transportation and traffic safety officials want Minnesota drivers to slow down.

MnDOT and its partners throughout the state have installed more than 300 new Vehicle Speed Feedback Signs along rural highways that detect and display speeds as drivers approach small towns or reduced speed zones.

Safety officials say speed is one of the leading causes of death and serious injuries on Minnesota roads, and the digital speed signs are just one tool MnDOT uses to improve highway safety.

MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says, "Slowing down saves lives. It's that simple."

Safety officials say the preliminary 2025 data shows there were 388 speed-related serious injuries and 102 speed-related fatalities in Minnesota, and approximately 65% of speed-related deaths had at least one driver going 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Come with us as we visit Darwin, Minnesota in pictures Twine Ball Museum and More