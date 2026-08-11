Highway 10 in Royalton Gets Sidewalks, New Pavement This August

Highway 10 in Royalton Gets Sidewalks, New Pavement This August

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ROYALTON (WJON News) -- It could be slow going for Highway 10 traffic through Royalton this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin work on the Highway next week. Starting Monday, August 17th, crews will begin updating sidewalks and approaches along Highway 10 through town.

Work will take place Monday through Friday and include periodic lane, sidewalk, and shoulder closures as crews update pedestrian facilities in Royalton.

In late August, after the sidewalk work is completed, crews will resurface both directions of Highway 10 from North Maple Street to the south end of town. Drivers should expect lane closures and flaggers helping guide traffic.

The work will take place in segments as crews make their way through the corridor.

The $1.1-million project is scheduled to be completed in early September.

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Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
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