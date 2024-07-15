New Detour In Effect on Highway 23 Between Milaca and Bock

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new detour on Highway 23 east of St. Cloud as crews continue improving the stretch of highway between Milaca and Ogilvie.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the newly paved portion of the highway between Bock and Ogilvie reopened on Friday and the portion of the project between Milaca and Bock closed Monday.

A detour will be required via Mille Lacs County Road 2 and Mille Lacs County Road 1 through mid-September.

Once the detour is lifted, crews will complete the remaining work under traffic. Drivers will experience alternate one-way traffic with flaggers and pilot cars.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen in early October.

